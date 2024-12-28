Danault (undisclosed) will return for Saturday's tilt against Edmonton, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Danault didn't play in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Washington because of the injury. He has three goals and 17 points in 33 appearances in 2024-25. Danault is projected to play alongside Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere versus the Oilers.