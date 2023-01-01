Danault scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

Danault scored for the third straight game to extend his point streak to seven games and nine points (five goals, four assists). He put the Kings up 2-1 in the first when he wired a slap shot glove side from the left circle off a rush. Danault's point streak is tied for his longest in the NHL and he has 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 40 games. At that pace, he'll establish a new career mark in points this season with close to 60 while stacking up face-off wins.