Danault (illness) will not be in the lineup versus Dallas on Monday, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Danault will miss his second straight game due to his illness, and could be in danger of being sidelined versus the Panthers on Wednesday. The 32-year-old center has yet to find the back of the net this year, going 30 games without scoring a goal. With Quinton Byfield (illness) also unavailable, the Kings will need to utilize both Jeff Malott and Andrei Kuzmenko on the fourth line.