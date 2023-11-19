Danault posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Danault set up Kevin Fiala's second-period marker. This was Danault's third assist during his ongoing six-game goal drought. The 30-year-old center is up to 10 points, 40 shots on net, 13 hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 16 appearances. He's been steady enough to play north of a 50-point pace so far, even when he's stuck with tough defensive assignments.