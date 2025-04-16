Danault logged an assist and four PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Danault set up a Warren Foegele goal, which restored the Kings' lead at 3-2 late in the second period. This was Danault's fourth assist over the last seven games. The 32-year-old center is now at 43 points, a plus-20 rating, 123 shots on net, 83 hits, 73 blocked shots and 26 PIM through 80 appearances in a top-six role.