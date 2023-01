Danault produced an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Danault helped out on Viktor Arvidsson's insurance tally in the third period. Over the last 10 games, Danault has six goals and five helpers while only being held off the scoresheet once. The second-line center is up to 13 tallies, 18 helpers, 82 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 43 contests this season. His steady offense of late makes him a solid depth option in fantasy.