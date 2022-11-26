Danault scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Danault put the Kings ahead 2-1 late in the first period with his goal. He's been good lately, racking up three goals and five helpers over his last eight contests. For the season, the 29-year-old center has seven tallies, 16 points (four on the power play), 44 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 21 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 23 outings.