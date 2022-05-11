Danault scored a power-play goal on three shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Danault scored at 11:06 of the third period to give the Kings a 4-2 lead, but it didn't last. Through five playoff contests, Danault has three goals, two helpers, nine shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-6 rating. During the Canadiens' run to the Stanley Cup Finals last year, he only picked up four points in 22 appearances, but the Kings' have been more willing to utilize him in a two-way role rather than a strictly defensive assignment.