Danault logged an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken.

Danault set up a Trevor Moore tally in the first period. With three goals and two helpers over seven games in December, Danault is still providing solid offense in a second-line role. The veteran center has 18 points, 58 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-5 rating through 27 appearances. His scoring pace is right in line with 2022-23, when he racked up 54 points over 82 contests.