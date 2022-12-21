Danault logged an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Danault set up Alex Iafallo's goal in the last minute of the second period, which ultimately was the game-winner. Over the last 10 games, Danault's produced four points and a minus-7 rating, a rather quiet stretch for the veteran center. He's at 22 points, 68 shots, 36 blocked shots, 35 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 35 contests overall while remaining a fixture on the second line. He's good enough to be rostered in most fantasy formats, but his value is highest in ones that reward his solid defensive play.