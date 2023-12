Danault scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Danault broke up Jonathan Quick's shutout in the third period, tipping a feed from Adrian Kempe on the power play to cut the Kings' deficit to 2-1. The 30-year-old Danault now has three goals and four points in his last four games after tallying just one goal and six points in his previous 11 contests. He's up to seven goals and 10 assists through 25 games this season.