Danault scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Danault has been pretty steady lately, scoring six goals and adding four assists over his last nine games. The center reached the 30-point mark for the fifth time in his career -- he has 13 tallies and 17 helpers in 42 contests this season. He's added 82 shots on net, a minus-3 rating, 43 blocked shots, 38 hits and 24 PIM while serving as a fixture on the second line.