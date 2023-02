Danault picked up two assists in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Danault set up Viktor Arvidsson on a power play in the second period before picking up a second assist on Matt Roy's tally in the third. Danault has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games after he was held off the scoresheet in his previous three outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) through 61 games this season.