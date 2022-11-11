Danault scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Danault tied the game with a goal early in the second period. In overtime, Danault led a rush up the ice, had a shot blocked and then set up Kevin Fiala for the game-winning tally. This was Danault's second multi-point effort of the season. The 29-year-old center is up to five goals, five helpers, 31 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 16 contests. He's a steady depth option in fantasy, but he won't approach the scoring rates of the top-tier centers.