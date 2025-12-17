Danault (illness) will not be in action versus the Panthers on Wednesday, Jared Shafran of LAKingsInsider.com reports.

Danault will miss his third straight game while battling the flu. The 32-year-old center has yet to find the back of the net in 30 games this year, though he has chipped in five assists, 42 shots and 22 hits along the way. With Danault on the shelf, Quinton Byfield and Alex Turcotte will hold down the middle-six center roles.