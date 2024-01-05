Dubois recorded a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Head coach Todd McLellan pulled out the line blender, with Dubois getting Adrian Kempe on his wing for this contest. It paid off, as Dubois earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 25 by assisting on both of Kempe's tallies. In the 15 games in between, Dubois had just two goals and one assist. The 25-year-old center has 16 points, 69 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 35 appearances this season. So far, he hasn't looked worth the bounty of players or the $8.5 million cap hit the Kings committed to get him out of Winnipeg in the summer, but Thursday could be the spark he needed to get going on offense.