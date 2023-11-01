Dubois posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Dubois has a helper in back-to-back contests after setting up Andreas Englund's first-period tally. It's been a somewhat inconsistent start to the year for Dubois -- he's had a pair of two-game skids while getting on the scoresheet in his other five outings. Overall, the 25-year-old has three goals, three helpers, 21 shots on net, six hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through nine games.