Dubois (lower body) will play Saturday versus the Blues, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Dubois took a nasty spill into the post in Thursday's game versus the Panthers, but his initial tests came back clean. The 25-year-old won't end up missing a game, returning to his usual middle-six role for this contest. He'll be flanked by Alex Laferriere and Arthur Kaliyev in Saturday's tilt.
