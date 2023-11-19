Dubois (lower body) will play Saturday versus the Blues, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Dubois took a nasty spill into the post in Thursday's game versus the Panthers, but his initial tests came back clean. The 25-year-old won't end up missing a game, returning to his usual middle-six role for this contest. He'll be flanked by Alex Laferriere and Arthur Kaliyev in Saturday's tilt.