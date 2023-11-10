Dubois notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Dubois set up a Kevin Fiala tally in the third period. The helper gave Dubois four points over his last six games. The 25-year-old center is up to eight points, 25 shots on net, nine hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances this season. He continues to see middle-six minutes, but he's yet to string his offense together very well.