Dubois notched three assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Dubois helped out on all three goals of Trevor Moore's hat trick. After a three-game dry spell, it's a positive to see Dubois check in on offense, especially with Phillip Danault (upper body) out of the lineup. Dubois has eight helpers over nine games since his last goal, and the 25-year-old is at 38 points, 137 shots on net, 95 hits, 70 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 75 appearances this season.