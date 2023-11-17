Dubois sustained a lower-body injury in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Panthers, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.
Dubois crashed into the post and appeared to hurt his left leg. An update on his status should be available prior to Saturday's game versus the Blues. If Dubois misses time, Blake Lizotte and Phillip Danault will likely be asked to cover larger roles in his absence.
