Dubois managed an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Dubois passed the puck to Alex Laferriere, who banked in a shot off goalie Connor Hellebuyck for the Kings' second tally. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Dubois, and it came against his former team. The 25-year-old's first year with the Kings hasn't been all that special -- he's at a mediocre 12 points with 47 shots on net, 16 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 26 appearances. Dubois has filled a third-line center role this season and could see his ice time drop if he can't provide more consistent offense.