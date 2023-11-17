Dubois (lower body) underwent testing Friday and the results were "a lot better than it could have been," coach Todd McLellan told Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Dubois sustained the injury during Thursday's 2-1 win over Florida. He has four goals and eight points in 15 contests this season. If Dubois can't play Saturday versus St. Louis, then Blake Lizotte might get increased responsibilities.
