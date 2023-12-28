Dubois scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Dubois has scored in back-to-back games for the first time since Oct. 17-19. The center gave the Kings a 3-1 lead in the second period. Dubois is up to 14 points, 59 shots on net, 20 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 31 outings. Barring injuries to members of the top six, he's likely to continue playing as the third-line center.