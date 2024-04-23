Dubois scored a goal on three shots, added four PIM and dished out five hits in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Dubois' goal late in the third period was little more than window dressing in the high-scoring loss. The 25-year-old had five points over the last nine games of the regular season, finishing the campaign at 40 points in 82 appearances. He's still in a bottom-six role in the playoffs, and he'll likely stay there as long as both Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault are healthy.