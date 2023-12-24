Dubois scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Dubois snapped a 13-game goal drought Saturday. The 25-year-old center had just three helpers with 21 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in that span. His first year with the Kings has not gone to plan, as Dubois has failed to provide much of a challenge to Phillip Danault's second-line role. Dubois is at 13 points, 57 shots on net, 20 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 30 appearances, most often playing on the third line.