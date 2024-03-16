Dubois scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist, logged two hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Dubois opened the scoring 3:10 into the game and helped out on an Alex Laferriere goal just a couple of minutes later. This was Dubois' first multi-point effort since Feb. 20 -- he had just two points over the 11 contests in between. He reached the 30-point mark Friday, but this is on track to be the 25-year-old's worst full-length season as it took him 66 contests to get there. Friday also marked his 500th career NHL game.