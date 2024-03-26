Dubois notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Dubois remains warm -- he has a goal and six helpers over his last six contests while adding a plus-6 rating in that span. The 25-year-old set up Kevin Fiala's opening goal in the first period. Dubois is up to 35 points (15 goals, 20 helpers) through 71 contests, and he's tacked on 131 shots, 91 hits and 70 PIM. A strong finish to the year would help to partially salvage his otherwise unimpressive first campaign with the Kings.