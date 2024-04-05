Dubois notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Dubois has four helpers over his last two contests, and nine assists over 10 games since his last goal. The 25-year-old center continues to fill in on the second line while Phillip Danault (upper body) is on the mend. Dubois has 39 points, 138 shots on net, 95 hits, 70 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 76 appearances this season, primarily in a third-line role.