Dubois recorded an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Dubois set up an Alex Laferriere goal in the first period. The helper snapped a two-game mini-slump for Dubois, who has gone four games without a goal. The 25-year-old center is at a modest five points, 20 shots on net, five hits, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating through eight appearances this season. He's been deployed as a third-line center, with Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault getting slightly larger shares of playing time.