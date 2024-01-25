Dubois scored a power-play goal on two shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Dubois snapped a four-game point drought with his first-period marker, which put the Kings ahead 3-1. While he's scored three times in January, Dubois is still searching for consistency while toiling on the Kings' third line. He's at 10 goals, 20 points, 85 shots on net, 31 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 45 appearances this season.