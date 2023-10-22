Dubois notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Dubois set up Alex Laferriere's first NHL goal at 6:28 of the second period. The helper was Dubois' first with the Kings, to go with his three goals through five outings. The 25-year-old center also has 15 shots on net, four PIM, three hits and a minus-1 rating while playing in a middle-six role to start the campaign. The Kings have kept him at center so far -- he would occasionally move to left wing during his time with the Jets.