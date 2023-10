Dubois scored a goal on three shots in the Kings' 5-1 win over the Jets on Tuesday.

Dubois scored his first as a King against his former team by banging home a rebound in front of Connor Hellebuyck. This goal was also his first point as a King and will hopefully jump-start his offense production. The former Jet should continue to hold a spot in the Kings' top-six forward core and top power-play unit.