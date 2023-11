Dubois scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

After leaving Thursday's game versus the Panthers early, Dubois was fortunate to avoid a significant lower-body injury. The 25-year-old didn't miss any time and was able to contribute a goal in Saturday's victory. He's off to a slow start in 2023-24 with nine points through 16 outings, but he remains a key part of a deep offense. He's added 32 shots on net, nine hits, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating.