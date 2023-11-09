Dubois scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Dubois snapped his seven-game goal drought with a third-period marker. The 25-year-old center had been limited to three assists in that span. His first season with the Kings has gotten off to a middling start -- Dubois has seven points, 23 shots on net, nine hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 appearances after posting 60-plus points in consecutive campaigns.