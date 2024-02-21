Dubois scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Dubois' second multi-goal game of the campaign. The 25-year-old center has had a rough first year with the Kings, but he's got six points over six outings in February, which suggests he could be turning a corner. He's up to 13 goals, 26 points, 101 shots on net, 61 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 54 outings overall. Dubois remains on the third line, though the Kings have decent depth, so it'll be up to him to keep getting involved in the scoring.