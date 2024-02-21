Watch Now:

Dubois scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Dubois' second multi-goal game of the campaign. The 25-year-old center has had a rough first year with the Kings, but he's got six points over six outings in February, which suggests he could be turning a corner. He's up to 13 goals, 26 points, 101 shots on net, 61 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 54 outings overall. Dubois remains on the third line, though the Kings have decent depth, so it'll be up to him to keep getting involved in the scoring.

More News