Dubois has opened training camp practicing on a line with Kevin Fiala and Arthur Kaliyev, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Dubois is gearing up for his first season with the Kings after being acquired from Winnipeg over the summer. He had 27 goals and 63 points in 73 contests with the Jets in 2022-23. While Anze Kopitar is expected to occupy the top center role in LA this year, getting to play alongside Fiala, who recorded 99 goals and 251 points in 265 appearances over his last four campaigns, has the potential to work out great for Dubois.