Dubois scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Dubois got the promotion to the top line since Anze Kopitar (undisclosed) did not play. The goal was Dubois' first since March 15, though he managed nine assists in the 13 contests between goals. The 25-year-old center is up to 16 tallies, 40 points, 146 shots on net, 95 hits, 70 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 80 appearances, though he's spent the vast majority of the campaign on the third line.