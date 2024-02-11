Dubois scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Dubois opened the scoring at 2:38 of the second period. His last two goals have come on the power play, though that's all of his offense over his last nine contests. The 25-year-old is one of the players with the most to gain under interim head coach Jim Hiller, who coached his game as Todd McLellan's replacement Saturday. Dubois is up to 11 goals, 21 points, 89 shots on net, 40 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 49 appearances, so he's got plenty of room for improvement over the final two months of the campaign.