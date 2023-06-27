Dubois signed an eight-year, $68 million contract and was subsequently traded from the Jets to the Kings in exchange for Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, Gabriel Vilardi and a 2024 second-round pick Tuesday.

The Kings are preparing for a future without Anze Kopitar, who will turn 36 years old prior to the start of the 2023-224 campaign, and while Dubois will likely center the team's second line during the upcoming campaign, LA should be able to slot the former Jet in as its No. 1 center whenever Kopitar decides to hang up his skates. Dubois picked up 27 goals and a career-high 63 points through 73 games with Winnipeg in 2022-23, numbers he should be able to replicate or even improve upon on a Kings team which will have playoff aspirations next year, giving him the potential to be a high-end complementary piece at forward for fantasy managers in 2023-24. Look for Dubois to log top-six minutes at even strength while seeing time with LA's top power-play unit next season.