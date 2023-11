Dubois collected two assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

He helped set up each of the Kings' first two goals, giving Dubois his first multi-point performance in over a month. The 25-year-old has struggled to get comfortable with his new club after a huge offseason trade from the Jets, and the third overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft has just five goals and 11 points through 19 games to begin the 2023-24 campaign.