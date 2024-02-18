Dubois picked up two assists while adding four shots on net, five hits, two PIM and a blocked shot during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

The 25-year-old center sparked a rally from a 3-1 deficit by having a hand in tallies by Vladislav Gavrikov late in the second period and Alex Laferriere early in the third, setting the stage for a wild finish. It was Dubois' first multi-point performance since Jan. 15, snapping a slump that had seen him manage just two goals and three points over his prior 11 contests. On the season, Dubois has only 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 52 games with a minus-16 rating, a disappointing showing in his first campaign with the Kings.