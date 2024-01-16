Dubois registered a goal and an assist in the 5-2 win over the Hurricanes on Monday.

After back-to-back 60 plus point seasons with the Jets, Dubois has struggled to produce points for the Kings, putting up only 19 points in 40 games. Against the Hurricanes he was able to score his ninth goal to put the Kings up 4-1 and essentially put the game away for his team. The former 2016 third overall NHL draft pick is only averaging 15:49 TOI and playing on the third line so it will be hard to trust his production.