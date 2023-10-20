Dubois scored two goals just 12 seconds apart, the second being the game-winner, in Thursday's 7-3 victory over the Wild.

With the score already tied 2-2, Dubios completed a frenetic first period by striking twice inside the final minute -- the first coming on a near breakaway on which he got just enough of the puck to squeeze it past Marc-Andre Fleury, and the second coming when he went top shelf from the slot after a Wild giveaway. Dubois has three goals in four games for his only points to begin his Kings tenure, and if he's truly comfortable on the west coast, the 2016 third overall pick could finally soar past the 25-goal, 60-point range he reached in each of his two full campaigns with the Jets.