Byfield logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Byfield has one assist in four of his last six games, adding a plus-4 rating, six PIM and 15 shots on net in that span. The 20-year-old is settling into a top-six role pretty well. He's up to a career-high 11 points through 26 appearances, and he's also produced 35 shots, 22 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating this season.