Byfield notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Byfield has earned a helper in three straight games, and he has give assists over nine contests since he last scored a goal. While his finishing touch has gone missing, it won't sour the 21-year-old's strong season. He's up to 52 points, 138 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-19 rating through 69 appearances on the year, primarily playing on the top line.