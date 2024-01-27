Byfield (illness) participated in Saturday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's 5-1 loss to Colorado, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Byfield appears as though he will be ready to return to the lineup Sunday against St. Louis. He has racked up 14 goals, 34 points and 91 shots on net over 45 games this season. Byfield will probably replace Arthur Kaliyev in the lineup in Sunday's contest.