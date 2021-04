Byfield (lower body) produced an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to AHL San Diego.

Byfield wasn't expected to miss much time with a minor lower-body injury, and ultimately was only out for a couple of games. The second overall pick from 2020 should continue to play a big role with AHL Ontario this season. He could challenge for a roster spot with the Kings when training camp for the 2021-22 season gets underway. He has 19 points in 26 games in the minors this year.