Byfield had three assists in a 5-0 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Byfield, who is 21, is the first Kings player 21 or younger to put up three assists in a game since Drew Doughty did it on Dec. 13, 2010. Byfield had one point in his first five games this season. But he's turned up the heat as a winger on the top line, and he has nine points, including eight helpers, in his last six games. He's on a three-game, six-point scoring streak, too. Many have knocked Byfield for failing to live up to his draft stock. But he's only 21, and the move to wing seems to be a great fit. He'll help you.