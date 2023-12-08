Byfield scored twice and had an assist in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Thursday night.

Byfield made it 2-0 when he powered past Canadiens defender Kaiden Guhle and drove the net before tucking the puck around Sam Montenbeault late in the first period. He then tapped in a rebound on the power play late in the second to make it 3-0. Byfield is in the middle of a breakout season. His eight goals in 23 games this season equal his total in 99 previous games. And he has 21 points on the season. Byfield is a natural fit as one of the Kings three wise men, albeit on the wing instead of his natural center. We'll take it -- his offensive output will be great on the flank right now.